Jaguar Land Rover aims to reduce effects of motion sickness by 60% in future models

Future cars in Jaguar Land Rover's lineup will be able to detect if an occupant is feeling unwell and adjust the cabin settings to reduce the effects of motion sickness. In its motion sickness research, Jaguar Land Rover has created an algorithm that generates a ‘wellness score’ for each passenger. This score is used as a basis for automatically personalising a vehicle’s driving and cabin settings to reduce the effects of motion sickness by up to 60%.

Cycles of motion sickness

JLR collected 15,000 miles of motion sickness data and tested the effects caused by performing a task while the vehicle is in motion, such as checking emails. With this, the researchers came up with a baseline driving style that self-driving vehicles can work towards, reducing the need for steering corrections and therefore the risk of motion sickness while passengers work or relax.

Motion sickness is often caused when the eyes observe information that is different from what is sensed by the inner ear, skin or body forces – commonly when reading. The ‘wellness score’ calculates how susceptible individual drivers and passengers are to feeling car sick, using biometric sensors that record physiological signals. Combining this with motion and dynamics data, the vehicle will know when a passenger or driver is becoming motion sick – before they do.

Jaguar E-Pace

The current generation Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are already designed to help combat feelings of nausea. The Jaguar E-PACE, for example, has 26 different seat configurations for passengers to find a position that raises the infotainment screen relative to eye level as well as turn on the cooling seat function.

Jaguar Land Rover launches new features in Range Rover, Discovery: Better safety & connectivity

Both factors have been proven to significantly reduce the likelihood of motion sickness. The E-PACE’s Adaptive Dynamics also remove low-frequency motion from the road, which can lead to nausea, by altering the ride settings every 10-milliseconds.