Jaguar J-Pace SUV likely to debut in 2021: To rival Porsche Cayenne

The new Jaguar J-Pace SUV will make its global debut by the year 2021 and it will be positioned as the company's flagship SUV. According to a report on Autocar UK, the company has trademarked the J-Pace moniker, suggesting that a full-sized SUV is on its way. The new Jaguar J-Pace will be the company's fourth SUV in a period of five years and that indeed shows the brand's inclination towards such class of vehicles. The report says that the upcoming new Jaguar J-Pace will share its mechanicals with the Range Rover and adopts a new design that has been conceptualized by the company's design director Ian Callum. Jaguar has increased its focus on the SUV segment and seems like its SUV business will be more profitable in the coming years with the rising sales numbers of the F-Pace.

The company's first SUV F-Pace was launched two years ago and in the coming three years, the brand's SUV range will contribute to two third of the company's sales. Coming back to the J-Pace, the company's full-fledged SUV will most likely come based on an improved version of Range Rover aluminium architecture. However, one can expect the new Jaguar J-Pace to be more spacious and on-road biased. The powertrain on the upcoming Jaguar J-Pace will also be Range Rover based. With the new J-Pace, Jaguar will surely be aiming at markets like China where many owners of the SUV will be chauffeur driven.

As far as India launch is concerned, the upcoming Jaguar J-Pace might make its presence felt here by 2022. The Brit flagship SUV will rival against the likes of Porsche Cayenne. The Jaguar J-Pace is definitely a step that has resulted due to the success of the brand's E-Pace and F-Pace SUVs. The upcoming J-Pace will only consolidate the British carmaker's position as a luxury and performance auto giant.

Source: Autocar UK