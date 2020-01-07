Jaguar I-Pace listed on carmaker’s Indian website: Expected prices, specs, range explained!

Jaguar is soon going to launch its all-electric SUV I-Pace in India. The debut of the same is going to take place sometime during the second half of 2020. This will be JLR's first electric model in our country. In the latest development, Jaguar has listed the I-Pace on its official Indian website. Though the carmaker hasn't revealed any details related to its specifications, images of its exterior, interior and powertrain have been shared. When launched, we expect the Jaguar I-Pace to retail somewhere closer to the mark Rs 1 crore.

In the international markets, the Jaguar I-Pace comes with a 90 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack. On a full charge, the I-Pace promises to offer a range of close to 480 kms. When plugged into a 100 kWh DC fast charger, the I-Pace's battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in a matter of 40 minutes. The two electric motors on-board the Jaguar I-Pace produces an equivalent of 400 hp along with 696 Nm of peak torque. With a top speed of 200 kmph, the I-Pace can do a stint from 0 - 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

The Jaguar I-Pace, in terms of design, looks quite sleek and sporty. It has the traditional Jaguar aesthetics attributes. On the inside, the I-Pace comes with a plethora of features and creature comforts. There is a fully-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system along with a touchscreen for the climate control unit as well. There is a multi-functional steering wheel with leather-wrapped upholstery along with soft-touch materials on the dashboard.

When launched, the Jaguar I-Pace will be a standalone product in India and will not have any direct rival. In the international markets, it competes against the likes of Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Audi E-Tron.