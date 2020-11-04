Jaguar i-Pace bookings open in India: Specs, variants of all-electric car revealed

A 90kWh Li-ion battery has been fitted in the car and has two electric motors paired to it. This combination brings in 400hp of power to the table and 696Nm.

After what seems like ages, Jaguar India has opened bookings of the i-Pace electric car. The Jaguar i-Pace will come to the Indian market in S, SE and HSE variants. While the booking amount hasn’t been disclosed, it is likely to be upwards of Rs 5 lakh given that the car is expected to cost nearly a crore. Customers can speak to the dealer principal, who in turn will explain the booking process as well as the amount. This is Jaguar’s first electric car and it has been long in the contention for an Indian launch. Jaguar was getting the basics right for the launch including asking Tata Power to help with the charging infrastructure. The car will come with a 1.6 lakh kilometre or eight years warranty on the battery, whichever is earlier. Customers will get a complimentary five year service package as well as roadside assistance. A 7.4kW AC wall charger will also be provided with the car.

Tata Power-installed EZ Charge, that already comprises of more than 200+ charging points, can be accessed by Jaguar i-Pace customers. Deliveries of the car are expected to begin from March 2021. A 90kWh Li-ion battery has been fitted in the car and has two electric motors paired to it. This combination brings in 400hp of power to the table and 696Nm. 0-100kmph is dispatched in a claimed 4.8 seconds whereas the car will do 480km on a single charge. Speaking of which, the charging time is going to be around 12 hours. If one were to use the fast charger (optional), the charging time will reduce to less than three hours.

The Jaguar i-Pace will get a lot of goodies and there’s also the option to configure the car online. Power is sent to all four wheels and there is also the optional air suspension thrown in. While the Mercedes-Benz EQC is a slightly bigger car, the Jaguar i-Pace at the moment will lock horns with it.

