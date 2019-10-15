Jaguar I-Pace becomes first all electric Nurburgring taxi: Here’s how much one lap will cost

Jaguar has announced that as part of the Jaguar Race Taxi experience at the Nurburgring, you can now book a ride for up to three people for a taxi lap around the Nordschleife in the very first all-electric taxi. Jaguar will offer two new cars one being the I-Pace all-electric SUV and the performance-oriented XE SV Project 8 for taxi rides at the Nurburgring.

On Jaguar Germany official website, you can book your slot on the calendar. For a taxi ride for up to three people in the I-Pace will cost about € 149 (~Rs 11,700). For the XE SV Project 8 taxi lap for three people will cost € 249 (~Rs 19,600). The amount specified by Jaguar in inclusive of VAT and refreshments and a helmet and Balaclava for the track activity will be provided, and it will only cover one single lap around the 20.7-kilometre loop of the race track.

The requirements that participants will have to adhere to will be restrictions on maximum weight limit of 120kgs, a maximum height of 2 metres (6 feet 6 inches) and a minimum age requirement of 18 years.

The Jaguar I-Pace is the first electric car to be available for taxi rides around the Nurburgring. It features a 90 kWh which feed power to two electric motors positioned at the front and rear axles. 349hp and 696Nm of torque is available to the driver. The taxi laps around the fearsome race track will be given by Jaguar’s professional racing drivers.