Jaguar F-Type SVR launched at a price of Rs 2.65 crore: Fastest Jaguar ever gets coupe, convertible options

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the F-Type SVR, the fastest Jaguar at a price of Rs 2.65 crore (ex-showroom, India). The company has started accepting bookings for the same starting today. The new Jaguar F-Type SVR will be available for sale in Coupe and Convertible options. The new Jag has been developed by the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team at Jaguar Land Rover. The new Jaguar F-Type SVR gets power from a 5.0-litre, Supercharged V8 engine that produces 567 bhp of peak power along with 700 Nm of maximum torque. The new F-Type can sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds and can hit a top speed of 322 kmph. The new Jaguar F-Type SVR comes fitted with lightweight Titanium and Inconel Exhaust that offers it a signature note while saving 16 kg weight.

The interiors of the Jaguar F-Type SVR car feature SVR performance seats that get a cooling option as well. These seats have been constructed with lightweight magnesium that saves 8 kg of weight when compared with the previous generation models. Forged 20-inch alloy wheels save a further 13.8 kg, while the use of a new, larger rear bearing enables an increased stiffness of up to 37 percent higher than the conventional F-Type rear knuckles. The new Jaguar F-Type SVR comes with wider Pirelli P-Zero tyres that are 10mm wider than standard F-Type tyres.

Commenting on the launch of Jaguar F-Type SVR, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, “The new F-TYPE SVR is the first Jaguar car to have been developed by the Special Vehicle Operations. Their ideas of precision engineering reflect brilliantly in each aspect of the car. Be it design, performance or comfort; sports car enthusiasts will experience all these features when behind the wheel of the new F-TYPE SVR.”