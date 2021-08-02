Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black bookings open: Gets distinguishing Black Pack features

Jaguar F-Type was launched in India in May last year in three engine options and all available in hardtop or convertible versions.

Jaguar Land Rover India today opened bookings for the new Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black. The F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black variant is available on 5.0 I supercharged V8 engine that delivers a power of 444 hp and 580 Nm of torque. In the new R-Dynamic Black, the F-Type is accentuated by the Black Pack and 50.8 cm (20) five split-spoke wheels with gloss black finish. Complementing these is a choice of three metallic paints: Santorini Black, Eiger Grey and Firenze Red.

It gets a driver-focussed ‘1+1’ cabin lined with luxurious materials, slimline Performance Seats with 12-way adjustment and trimmed in Windsor leather with a choice of Ebony with Light Oyster contrast stitching or Mars with Flame Red stitch. Among other subtle refinements are the monogram stitch pattern repeated in the door trim.

Also read: Jaguar launches new F-Pace SUV in India at Rs 70 lakh: What’s new

“With the introduction of F-Type R-Dynamic Black, the perfectly proportioned and extraordinarily beautiful F-Type is now more distinctive than ever, giving genuine sports car enthusiasts more reasons to indulge and rejoice,” Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said.

The F-Type was launched in India in May last year in three engine options and all available in a hardtop or convertible versions. The base engine option is the P300 with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 296hp and 400Nm of torque.

The larger 5.0-litre V8 is available in two states of tune. The P450 with the V8 offers 444hp and 580Nm of torque, while the P575 engine trim, sees the V8 churn out 567bhp and 700Nm of torque. the P575 version is reserved for the R model with AWD drive as standard, while all the other models are rear-wheel-drive only. An 8-speed automatic transmission is the only gearbox on offer.

