Jaguar F-Pace SVR edition 1988 unveiled: Only 394 units worldwide

The Le-Mans inspired Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 is the first special edition exclusively built by SV Bespoke.

Jaguar has introduced the F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 SUV, designed by the personalisation experts at SV Bespoke. Inspired by the brand’s racing heritage, the new special edition F-Pace is a tribute to XJR-9 winning the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours in 1988. There are only 394 units of the F-Pace SVR Edition 1998 worldwide — the same as the number of laps completed by the Jaguar XJR-9 M at the Le Mans circuit.

What’s unique about F-Pace SVR edition 1988

Its intricate design details make the SUV unique like the Midnight Amethyst Gloss paintwork, Champagne Gold Satin 22-inch forged alloy wheels and Sunset Gold accents. The SUV sports a golden Jaguar badge on the tailgate along with Edition 1988 logo on the side panels. The limited-edition SUV gets several Black Pack elements as standard like the letter R mentioned on the SVR badging and the door mirror caps are finished in gloss black. The new Midnight Amethyst Gloss paintwork, on the other hand, will only be offered to F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 customers.

Interior design and features

The F-Pace Edition 1988 features a lavish cabin with semi-aniline Ebony leather upholstery, open-pore carbon fibre finishers, unique Sunset Gold Satin detailing around the dashboard, steering wheel spokes, and gear shift paddles plus ventilated front seats. It comes equipped with the Pivi Pro infotainment system, head-up display and the latest connectivity technologies like a smartphone charging pad, Amazon Alexa integration etc.

Engine

The Edition 1988 is powered by the tried-and-tested 542bhp, 5-litre, supercharged V8 engine that is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to Jaguar, the F-Pace can do a sprint of 0-100kmph in 4 seconds and has a top speed of 286 kmph. The standard F-Pace SVR version is sold in India and starts at Rs 1.51 crores, ex-showroom India.