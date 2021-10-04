Jaguar F-Pace SVR deliveries commence today: Does 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds

From today onwards, Jaguar Land Rover India has started delivering the F-Pace SVR in the Indian market. The performance SUV gets a slew of changes in the updated avatar and takes 4 seconds flat for the 0-100 kmph sprint.

By:October 4, 2021 3:49 PM
Jaguar F-PACE SVR

 

Jaguar Land Rover India has started delivering the F-Pace SVR in the Indian market. In comparison to the model it replaces, the new F-Pace SVR is faster and quicker off the line. In fact, it gets some added features over the equipment list of the outgoing model. In the Jaguar’s SUV line-up, F-Pace SVR takes the top spot, and it boasts a stonkingly high price tag of Rs. 1.51 Crore (ex-showroom).

Talking of the changes, the updated model gets slim LED headlamps with daytime running lights. The latter mimics the shape of ‘Double J’. Moreover, the headlamps come with Pixel LED technology, which is an optional extra. In addition, the headlamps feature adaptive driving beam tech to improve the overall visibility without hampering the vision of the oncoming traffic.

Updates on the inside include a new 11.4-inch touchscreen unit for the infotainment system. It features curved glass as well. Besides, the performance SUV gets an updated drive mode selector and a wireless phone charger. The latter comes as an added cost and can be opted out. Buyers also get the convenience of a 3D surround camera, cabin air ionizer with a PM2.5 filter, and SOTA (Software-Over-the-Air) updates.

Jaguar F-PACE SVR

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR houses a supercharged V8 petrol engine under the hood that displaces 5,000 cubic centimetres of air-fuel mixture to develop a peak power output of 543 Hp and earth-shattering 700 Nm of max torque. While all these numbers are good as we read the specs, 4 seconds is what the F-Pace SVR takes to show the 100 kmph mark on the speedometer from a standstill.

The power is channeled to all the wheels of the SUV with Jaguar’s intelligent AWD system. Moreover, the gearbox here is an 8-speed unit, while the top speed is electronically limited at 286 kmph only. To aid the underhood ventilation, air vents on the front bumper have been redesigned to perform better.

