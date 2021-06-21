Jaguar F-Pace SVR bookings open: 540hp SUV India launch soon

The sportier and angrier new Jaguar F-Pace SVR will be launched in India very soon. Customers can now pre-book their sports SUV which packs 540hp and does 0-100km/h in 4 seconds!

By:Updated: Jun 21, 2021 2:58 PM

Jaguar Land Rover India (JLR India) has announced it has commenced the pre-launch bookings process for its upcoming performance SUV. The Jaguar F-Pace SVR which packs 540hp will be launched in India shortly. The new Jaguar F-Pace SUV is a more performance-oriented model of the 2021 F-Pace SUV which was launched in India earlier this month. The new F-Pace SVR offers the same tech and feature upgrades, with aggressive styling and the new interior as well.

The SUV has been tuned by JLR’s Special Vehicles Operations (SVO) division. The F-Pace SVR uses a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine which churns out 540 hp and 700 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that has been tuned to shift quicker and adapt to the power delivery. The team at SVO have also fiddled with the vehicle’s electronic architecture, transmission brakes, suspension, and all-wheel-drive system. All of which come together and allow the F-Pace SVR to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4 seconds.

The exterior styling has also been reworked by SVO. SVO says that the F-Pace SVR has been even race-inspired styling tweaks, gathered from its motorsports experience. The air intakes and aerodynamic changes have helped in cooling the powertrain and braking systems. The front bumper has been redesigned. It also features the updated grille, which comes with the SVO logo, and the new Pixel LED headlamps with twin J-style LED DRLs.

The interior has been reworked as well. The SUV features a new dashboard with a larger 11.4-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system powered by the PiVi Pro OS interface. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The centre console is also all-new, discarding the rotary dial gear selector in favour of a conventional lever. It can be equipped with a wireless charging pad, a PM2.5 air-purifier, and more. Jaguar will also offer its;latest generation 3D surround-view camera with junction view, 3D perspective view, and clear sight plan view.

The standard petrol and diesel F-pace model is priced from Rs 70 lakh ex-showroom. The  F-Pace SVR would compete with the BMW X5 M Competition, Audi RSQ8 and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe. Expect the Jaguar F-Pace SVR to be priced above the Rs 1.3 crore mark (ex-showroom).

