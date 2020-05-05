Jaguar F-Pace SUVs to assist coronavirus emergency response: JLR deploys over 360 vehicles worldwide

A fleet of 15 Jaguar F-Pace has been provided to support the UK’s ‘Help NHS Heroes’ initiative delivering food and essentials to NHS frontline staff, carers and their families.

By:Published: May 5, 2020 6:41:54 PM

Jaguar fpace support UK Help NHS Heroes

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has deployed a total fo 362 vehicles across the globe to assist in the emergency response for coronavirus pandemic. A fleet of 15 Jaguar F-Pace has been provided to support the UK’s ‘Help NHS Heroes’ initiative delivering food and essentials to NHS frontline staff, carers and their families.

In South Africa, the Jaguar Land Rover team has partnered with the South African Red Cross and the Minnie Dlamini Foundation to deliver more than 2,400 food packs to those most vulnerable in their society – enough to last a month – as part of the Feeding South Africa Together initiative.

Jaguar Land Rover is also working closely with the UK government and has offered its research and engineering expertise, as well as digital engineering and design, printing of 3D models and prototypes, machine learning, artificial intelligence and data science support.

Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle loans in detail:

UK – 227 (164 to British Red Cross, 63 to other frontline services)

Spain – 18 to Spanish Red Cross

Australia – 28 to Australian Red Cross

South Africa – 11 to South African Red Cross

Brazil – 3 to Brazilian Red Cross

Canada – 2 to support local charity in delivering personal protective equipment

Italy – 5 to Italian Red Cross

The Netherlands – 3 to Dutch Red Cross

Russia – 21 to LIZA Alert Foundation

Germany – 16 to local health and social organisations

Belgium and Belux – 3 to Food Bank of Brussels-Brabant and Solidarité Grands Froids

Switzerland – 10 to Swiss Red Cross

Also read: Ferrari restarts production after longest closure ever due to Coronavirus crisis

Finland – 2 to Finnish Red Cross

Bulgaria – 3 to Bulgarian Red Cross

Portugal – 2 to Portuguese Red Cross

Lithuania – 2 to a local food bank charity

Greece – 3 to local charities supporting vulnerable individuals

Austria – 3 with the Austrian Red Cross

