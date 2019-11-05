Jaguar E-Type toolkit: Collectible rarity originally offered with Series 2 E-Type is back after 50 years

Available now nearly after 50 years of the Jaguar Series 2 E-Type going out of production, the original E-Type toolkit is back. The owner’s toolkit was originally offered with Series 1 and Series 2 E-Types and hasn’t been available since the final Series 2 was produced in 1971. Complete original toolkits are highly collectible rarities and now Jaguar Classic's Genuine Parts experts have reproduced the toolkit to its authentic specifications.

The tools come in a period-correct leatherette-covered canvas roll and feature all items needed to carry out routine maintenance on the iconic sports car, considered by many as one of the prettiest cars the world has ever seen.

The E-Type toolkit can be purchased directly from the recently-launched Jaguar Land Rover Classic online parts shop: parts.jaguarlandroverclassic.com, which gives access to more than 50,000 Jaguar Land Rover Classic Genuine Parts and accessories including E-Type body panels and the Jaguar Classic Infotainment System.

The toolkit is also offered as an option for E-Type Reborn restoration customers. E-Type Reborn is a complete service from Jaguar Classic, offering the unique opportunity to buy a fully restored and highly collectible E-Type direct from the vehicle’s original manufacturer.

The tools included in the Jaguar Classic E-type Toolkit are: Adjustable spanner, Tyre valve key, Pliers, Tyre pressure gauge, Points screwdriver, Feeler gauge, Three-piece screwdriver, Spanner ¾ x 7/8 AF, Spanner 9/16 x 5/8 AF, Spanner ½ x 7/16 AF, Spanner 11/32 x 3/8 AF, Box Spanner 7/16 x ½, Box Spanner 9/16 x 5/8, Box Spanner ¾ x 7/8, Sparking plug spanner, Tommy bars (one short, one long), Valve timing gauge, Grease gun, Handbrake adjusting wrench, and Brake bleed tin and tube.

Every E-type Reborn, which starts with a base vehicle sourced by Jaguar Classic’s E-type experts, is restored according to the company’s original 1960s factory specification.