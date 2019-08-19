Its raining BS-6 cars from Maruti Suzuki this monsoon: Full list of upgraded models

Maruti Suzuki, the leading car manufacturer in India currently also leads when it comes to offering BS-6 compliant vehicles ahead of the April 2020 deadline. The Indo-Japanese automaker has already upgraded the petrol derivative of five of its largest selling models in India. The list includes the Alto 800, Swift, Dzire, Baleno as well as the Ertiga MPV. The XL6 will also join this list on August 21st this year. While the petrol engine of the aforementioned vehicles has been upgraded to meet the upcoming emission regulations, Maruti has kept the diesel engine to BS-4 spec. The reason being the company plans to phase out diesel models from its portfolio eventually and ahead of the deadline.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The entry-level hatchback from Maruti Suzuki was the first in its portfolio to undergo the BS-6 transformation. In addition to receiving an upgraded engine, the cheapest Maruti Suzuki also featured a slight upgrade to its aesthetics along with a major overhaul of its interiors in addition to structural improvements in order to meet the upcoming crash regulations. This hatchback now comes with a BS-6 compliant 0.8-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine which is capable of churning out 47 hp of power along with 69 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Prices for the same fall in-between the range of Rs 2.93 lakh to Rs 3.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, the famous compact hatchback which recieved its third-generation update last year, is now also BS-6 compliant. Maruti has upgraded its 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine with the required hardware to meet the upcoming emission regulations. The power output of this gasoline motor remains the same. It continues to produce 83 hp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT unit. Prices of the BS-6 complaint Swift fall in-between the range of Rs 5.15 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, the Swift, just like the Alto, also recieved structural improvements.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki's compact sedan, the Dzire, which is based on the same underpinnings of the Swift, also comes with a BS-6 compliant petrol engine. The motor is the same 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder unit as that of the Swift. And in the Dzire too, it churns out 83 hp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options also remain the same as that of the Swift. Prices for the BS-6 compliant Dzire fall in-between the range of Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 9.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Indo-Japanese automaker's premium hatchback, which uses the same 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine as that of the Swift and the Dzire, is now BS-6 compliant as well. In here as well, the engine churns out 83 hp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, Maruti has also introduced a new 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, dual-jet petrol engine with the Baleno that comes with a mild-hybrid system. Prices of the BS-6 compliant Baleno falls in-between the range of Rs 5.58 lakh to Rs 8.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Ertiga MPV is the latest in Maruti Suzuki's portfolio to join the list of BS-6 vehicles. This people carrier comes with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 105 hp of power along with 138 Nm of peak torque. Maruti currently offers this engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with a 4-speed torque converter unit. Prices of the BS-6 compliant Ertiga falls in-between the range of Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).