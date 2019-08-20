Isuzu V-Cross Z-Prestige limited edition launched with new 1.9L diesel engine: Priced at Rs 19.99 lakh

The new Isuzu V-Cross Z-Prestige variant has been launched today in India at a price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With this, the V-Cross now will be available in three trim levels - ‘Standard Grade’ and ‘High Grade (Z)’ and the limited edition ‘Z-Prestige’ variant. The Z-Prestige variant comes in 4 colour options namely Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, Pearl White and Cosmic Black, while the other variants will also be available in Obsidian Grey and Titanium Silver. The new Z-Prestige gets power from a 1.9 litre Ddi engine that is mated to a segment-first 6-speed Automatic Transmission. The new 1.9-litre Engine developed by Isuzu is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 148hp and 350Nm. The company says that despite being smaller in displacement, the new 1.9 litre engine is more powerful and fuel-efficient.

The front end of the Isuzu V-Cross Z-Prestige gets a bold looking grille along with bi-LED headlamps for better illumination. Moreover, the diamond cut 18-inch alloy wheels along with the wheel arches lend a muscular stance to the vehicle. The dashboard, centre console and door highlights on the Z-Prestige get a piano black garnish while the second row USB charging port enables the rear seat occupants to charge their devices at their convenience. The cabin of the Isuzu Z-Prestige variant gets a dual-tone Brown-Grey combination perforated leather seats with soft parts on the dash and door trims. In order to offer maximum entertainment on the go, the said variant has live-surround speakers on the roof.

The Z-Prestige also gets the PESS (Passive Entry & Start-Stop System), a feature that allows easy access to the vehicle while adding the convenience of starting & stopping the engine at the press of a button. The new V-Cross is equipped with a host of other safety features including the seat-belt with pre-tensioner & load limiter, speed-sensitive auto door lock, co-driver seat belt reminder, HSA (Hill Start Assist) and HDC (Hill Descent Control). The newly launched Isuzu Z-Prestige variant also comes equipped with 6-airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Front Side & Full-length Curtain) and BOS (Brake-Override System).