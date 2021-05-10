Isuzu V-Cross, Hi-Lander, MU-X BS6 launched: New features, variants but costlier

Isuzu has opened bookings and test drives of the BS6 range of its passenger vehicles in India. These cars have got new features but look almost the same as before.

Isuzu India may have been the slowest to react to the BS6 emissions norms. However, the brand has made up for lost time by launching three new products at one go. These include the new Isuzu MU-X, D-Max V-Cross and a unique Hi-Lander variant. In the D-Max V-Cross, while the car looks very much the same as before, there are changes to the variant line-up. There are three trims to choose from. They are the Z manual, Z automatic and Z Prestige. The Z manual boasts a 6-speed gearbox with 4×4 whereas the Z automatic gets a 6-speed torque converter with 4×2. In the meanwhile, the Prestige model being the top dog gets an automatic as well as 4×4. The Isuzu V-Cross Hi-Lander in the mean time is a basic model that gets 4×2 and 6-speed manual. All variants are powered by a 163hp/360Nm, 19.-litre BS6 diesel engine.

This engine has an uprated power number, that is up by 13hp, than before. If you ask us what is the Hi-Lander, it is a stripped version and features a grey grille, twin cockpit as well as dual airbags and a USB port in the 2nd row. There are also ISOFIX child seat tethers. There though isn’t a music system but Isuzu has given an air-conditioning system in place. In the Prestige version, there are six airbags, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As far as prices are concerned, the Isuzu Hi-Lander is for Rs 16.98 lakh, the V-Cross 4×2 is for Rs 19.98 lakh while the 4×4 automatic is available at Rs 24.49 lakh and the manual for Rs 20.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

Isuzu has also opened bookings for the MU-X. This seven-seater SUV is a Ford Endeavour rival but doesn’t have as much pizzaz. Unfortunately, with the BS6 versions, things haven’t been spruced up either. Isuzu India is using the same 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine instead of the earlier 3.0-litre unit. The torque is slightly lower than what you get with the D-Max at 320Nm whereas power stays put at 163hp. There are two variants on offer and both come with an automatic transmission as standard. The prices are Rs 33.23 lakh (4×2) and Rs 35.19 lakh (4×4), ex-showroom.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.