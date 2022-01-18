Isuzu V-Cross gets a steep price hike of up to Rs 2 lakh: New price list here

Isuzu has increased the prices of the V-Cross by up to Rs 2 lakh. However, the prices of the Isuzu MU-X remain unchanged. Check out the new price list of Isuzu’s utility vehicles here.

Isuzu launched its complete BS6 compliant range of lifestyle utility vehicles and SUVs in June last year. With the transition from BS4 to stricter BS6 emission norms, the prices of the Isuzu vehicles went up significantly. And now, they have got another steep price hike. The prices of the Isuzu V-Cross range have been increased by up to Rs 2 lakh. Here we have the new vs old price list of all the Isuzu vehicles currently on sale in India.

Isuzu Hi-Lander, V-Cross: New vs Old Price List

Variant Name New Price Old Price Difference Hi-Lander 4×2 MT Rs 18.98 lakh Rs. 16.98 lakh Rs 2 lakh V-Cross Z 4×4 MT Rs 21.98 lakh Rs. 20.98 lakh Rs 1 lakh V-Cross Z 4×2 AT Rs 21.98 lakh Rs. 19.98 lakh Rs 2 lakh V-Cross Z Prestige 4×4 AT Rs 25.49 lakh Rs. 24.49 lakh Rs 1 lakh

As you can see in the above table, the prices of the Isuzu Hi-Lander and the 4×2 AT variant of the V-Cross have gone up by Rs 2 lakh. The top-spec 4×4 variants of the Isuzu V-Cross have received an increment of Rs 1 lakh. That being said, the Isuzu Hi-Lander is now priced at Rs 18.98 lakh, while the Isuzu V-Cross retails between Rs 21.98 lakh – Rs 25.49 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Tamil Nadu.

Isuzu MU-X: New vs Old Price List

MU-X Variant New Price Old Price Difference 4×2 AT Rs. 33.23 lakh Rs. 33.23 lakh Nil 4×4 AT Rs. 35.19 lakh Rs. 35.19 lakh Nil

The BS6 Isuzu MU-X was approximately Rs 6 lakh dearer than its BS4 counterpart. However, this time around, it hasn’t got any price hike and continues to retail between Rs 33.23 lakh – Rs 35.19 lakh, ex-showroom Tamil Nadu. The Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine that churns out 160 hp of maximum power and 360 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission and gets both 4×2 as well as 4×4 drivetrains.

The Isuzu Hi-Lander and the V-Cross also get the same 1.9-litre diesel engine that develops 160 hp of power and 360 Nm of peak torque. However, the Hi-Lander gets a 6-speed manual gearbox only. But, the V-Cross is offered with both 6-speed manual gearbox as well as a 6-speed torque-converter AT. Also, it is worth mentioning that while the Hi-Lander gets 4×2 only, the V-Cross is available with both 4×2 as well as 4×4 drivetrains.

