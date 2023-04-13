Isuzu updates its entire range to meet BS6 Phase II norms

Isuzu has refreshed its product portfolio by adding new features on select models as well as a new orange bodypaint option has been added as well.

Isuzu India has updated its entire passenger vehicle range with BS6 2-compliant diesel engines, some new design elements and a fresh price of Rs. 19.20 lakh. The company has refreshed its product portfolio by adding new features on select models as well as a new orange bodypaint option has been added as well.

Isuzu MU-X BS6 2 prices (all prices, ex-showroom)

Variants Old prices New prices Price difference MU-X 2WD AT Rs. 34,99,900 Rs. 34,99,900 No changes MU-X 4WD AT Rs. 37,89,900 Rs. 37,89,900 No changes

Isuzu D-Max BS6 2 prices (all prices, ex-showroom)

Variants Old prices New prices Price difference Hi-Lander2WD MT Rs. 19,49,900 Rs. 19,49,900 No changes D-Max V-Cross Z 2WD AT Rs. 22,99,900 Rs. 22,99,900 No changes D-Max V-Cross Z 4WD MT Rs. 23,49,900 Rs. 23,81,670 Rs. 31,770 D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD AT Rs. 26,99,900 Rs. 27,36,403 Rs. 36,503

Isuzu D-Max Regular Cab and S-CAB models are equipped with A-SCR (Active Selective Catalyst Reduction) added to the set of After Treatment Devices including LNT (Lean NOx Trap), DPD (Diesel Particulate Diffuser) to effectively manage the treatment of the exhaust gases and particulate matter. The Isuzu D-MAX Regular Cab and S-CAB are the only vehicles in the segment with an electronically controlled Hot & Cold EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) for optimal treatment management.

The 1.9-litre diesel engine on the MU-X is now BS6 2-compliant. It also comes with idle start/stop technology as standard and can be had with a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The diesel motor generates 161bhp and 360Nm of peak torque.