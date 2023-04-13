scorecardresearch

Isuzu updates its entire range to meet BS6 Phase II norms

Isuzu has refreshed its product portfolio by adding new features on select models as well as a new orange bodypaint option has been added as well.

Written by Express Drives Desk
Isuzu BS6 2 range launched; prices start at Rs. 19.50 lakh.

Isuzu India has updated its entire passenger vehicle range with BS6 2-compliant diesel engines, some new design elements and a fresh price of Rs. 19.20 lakh. The company has refreshed its product portfolio by adding new features on select models as well as a new orange bodypaint option has been added as well.

Isuzu MU-X BS6 2 prices (all prices, ex-showroom)

VariantsOld pricesNew pricesPrice difference
MU-X 2WD ATRs.  34,99,900Rs.  34,99,900No changes
MU-X 4WD ATRs.  37,89,900Rs.  37,89,900No changes
Isuzu D-Max BS6 2 prices (all prices, ex-showroom)

VariantsOld pricesNew pricesPrice difference
Hi-Lander2WD MTRs. 19,49,900Rs. 19,49,900No changes
D-Max V-Cross Z 2WD ATRs. 22,99,900Rs. 22,99,900No changes
D-Max V-Cross Z 4WD MTRs. 23,49,900Rs. 23,81,670Rs. 31,770
D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD ATRs. 26,99,900Rs. 27,36,403Rs. 36,503

Isuzu D-Max Regular Cab and S-CAB models are equipped with A-SCR (Active Selective Catalyst Reduction) added to the set of After Treatment Devices including LNT (Lean NOx Trap), DPD (Diesel Particulate Diffuser) to effectively manage the treatment of the exhaust gases and particulate matter. The Isuzu D-MAX Regular Cab and S-CAB are the only vehicles in the segment with an electronically controlled Hot & Cold EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) for optimal treatment management.

The 1.9-litre diesel engine on the MU-X is now BS6 2-compliant. It also comes with idle start/stop technology as standard and can be had with a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The diesel motor generates 161bhp and 360Nm of peak torque. 

First published on: 13-04-2023 at 20:10 IST