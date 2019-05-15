Isuzu rolls out summer care camp for D-Max pick-up and SUVs

Isuzu, which currently sells utility vehicles like the D-Max pick-up and the MU-X SUV in India has announced the roll-out of 'Isuzu Care', its summer service camp. The company says that the service camp has been organised in order to provide 'preventive maintenance check' in order to ensure a hassle-free driving experience to its customers. This initiative is going to be organised across all Isuzu dealership outlets starting from 20th May till 25th May this year. An Isuzu owner can bring his/her vehicle to any of the automaker's authorised dealerships and avail a number of benefits under this initiative.

The benefits of the 'Isuzu Care' summer service camp include free 5-point check-up, free top wash, 10% discount on labour charges (only on periodic maintenance service and any other mechanical repairs) along with 7% on wear and tear part and general repair parts.

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is a 5-seater pick-up truck. It currently retails in India in-between the price point of Rs 15.32 lakh to Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine. This engine is capable of churning out 134 BHp of power along with 320 Nm of peak torque. The feature list of this pick-up includes leather seats, anti-lock braking system, central locking, air-quality control to name a few. In addition to this, it offers a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control among others. The D-Max does not face any direct competition in India as of now.

The Isuzu MU-X currently retails in India at a starting price of Rs 27.34 lakh for the 2WD variant. While the 4WD trim currently retails at Rs 29.31 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine. This oil-burner is capable of producing 174 BHP along with 380 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to an automatic transmission. The MU-X competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas.