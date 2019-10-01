Isuzu opens ‘Isuzu Cafe’ brand showroom in Mumbai

A perfect blend of lifestyle and adventure comes to the heart of Mumbai to satiate the pursuit of young and vibrant Mumbaikars. ISUZU, the manufacturer of world-renowned lifestyle & adventure pick-up – V-Cross and India’s leading speciality coffee company, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, have come together to brew a sense of liberation from the monotony. Here is the ISUZU Brand Showroom, to be popularly known as ISUZU Café, set amidst the upscale South Mumbai neighbourhood of Nariman Point, offering a whole new experience of ‘ISUZU life’ in a café setting.

This brand showroom of ISUZU in South Mumbai depicts the ‘celebration of a lifestyle’ that encapsulates travel, adventure & exploration woven into versatile machines like the V-Cross and mu-X. Internationally these vehicles have carved a niche for themselves, thanks to the sheer enthusiasm they offer with their versatility and performance. Located on the ground floor of the CR2 Mall in Nariman Point, this brand’s touch-point will connect with every age group - from young budding enthusiasts, businessmen who stand out or to a family which seek the best of both worlds.

The ambience is relaxed and easy-going. One can walk in to enjoy freshly brewed coffee made with the finest Arabica beans, sourced from single-estate farms across the country.

The ISUZU Brand Showroom is a place for conversation and designed to rejuvenate those who need to break away from their routine. The café will permanently showcase the ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross and mu-X Sports Utility Vehicle and one can touch and feel these machines and can take a test drive too.