Isuzu offering discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh across its range including the V-Cross

Isuzu is offering attractive discounts across its range of products in India. The commercial variant of the D-Max pick-up truck is going for a discount of Rs 50,000. On the other hand, the MU-X is available with the benefit of Rs 2 lakh. The entire range of Isuzu, which includes the commercial variant D-Max, the S-Cab and the V-Cross (only base variant) as well as the MU-X is available with huge benefits. These festive season discounts are only available till 31st October 2019. Isuzu says that the discounts that it is offering equate to 10% of the taxes on these vehicles.

Capt. Shankar Srinivas, the Company spokesperson said, “ISUZU would like its customers to be delighted and enter the festive season joyously. Our special offer valid until 31st October 2019, would excite our prospective customers to continue their focus on their business with added fervor and also bring excitement to their homes during the festive season”.

The current range of Isuzu includes the MU-X premium SUV and the D-Max range of pick-up trucks. The prices of the MU-X SUV falls in the range of Rs 27.34 lakh to Rs 29.31 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the prices of the D-Max V-Cross pick-up falls in the range of Rs 16.54 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The MU-X competes against the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Rexton. The D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck currently exists as a niche offering and has garnered a decent response in the Indian market.

As the festive season approaches, automobile manufacturers have started offering attractive discounts across their respective model line-ups. This should increase sales and hence translate into some relief for the industry which is currently going through one of its biggest slowdowns.