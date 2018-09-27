Isuzu MU-X facelift to be launched in India on 16 October

Isuzu MU-X facelift is already on sale in international markets. Isuzu MU-X facelift is all set to launch in India on 16th October. The facelifted version of Isuzu MU-X has been on sale in international markets and is now heading to India for formal unveiling late next month. Isuzu MU-X facelift has been updated on the exterior and interior features, but it likely to be powered by the same engine as before.

The new Isuzu MU-X facelift will feature projector headlamps with LED DRLs (daytime running lights) and bumpers with a slightly updated design. Other changes to the exterior include new alloy wheels, LED elements inside the tail-lamps and the rear bumper has been tweaked a bit as well. The overall design and appeal of the MU-X is mostly unchanged.

On the inside, however, the facelifted Isuzu MU-X has received more upgrades. It will now come with a redesigned dashboard with a two-tone beige-and-black colour finish, instead of the all-black theme in the outgoing version. It will also get faux wood panel along with some other touches to improve the ambience. The MU-X facelift will come with a new infotainment system.

Watch Mahindra Marazzo Review: Shark attack on Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also read: Game of SUVs: Tata Harrier to Honda HR-V: With these new SUVs, will Creta still win the throne?

Also read: Tata Harrier production version spotted: 5 reasons why you should wait for Tata’s new SUV

The new Isuzu MU-X facelift will retain the powertrain from the outgoing model, which is a 3.0-litre diesel engine that produces 177 hp. The facelifted MU-X was spied while testing a couple of months back, and now Isuzu is ready to officially introduce it. We will be driving the new MU-X next month. Watch this space for a detailed review of the facelifted version of the SUV.