Isuzu India to launch BS6 models by mid-2020: Extends existing warranties till end of May due to coronavirus

BS6 compliant Isuzu models will only be launched in the second quarter of the 2020-21 financial year, but there is some good news for existing Isuzu customers would provide some relief during the coronavirus lockdown.

Isuzu Motors India has announced that for customer’s whose warranties were scheduled to expire between March and April 2020, have been extended to end of May 2020. The same has been offered for customer’s who had scheduled free services in the same time period can avail those services till the end of May 2020. Isuzu Motors India has said that only vehicles whose warranties expire between March 15-April 15 have their warranties extended till the end of May 2020. Similar is the case for current Isuzu vehicles that were due for Periodic Maintenance Service during the same period.

Additionally, the Japanese automaker has announced that it will only introduce its BS6 compliant model line up in the latter half of the second quarter of the 2020-21 financial year. While it has said that it will delay the launches of its products till later, it will confirm a firmer date closer to the time of launch. We expect the products to see their market launch ahead of the festive season. The delay in the launch of Isuzu utility vehicles is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thus the brand has decided to realign its plans for transitioning to BS6.

Isuzu has stated that the change has been in line with the current prevailing situation and any further changes to this announcement owing to the evolving scenario may force the company to further change its plans. It will be announced separately.

The Indian arm of the Japanese automaker sells two models that are available to private customers. They include the D-MAX V-Cross pick-up truck and the MU-X 7-seat SUV. Additionally, the Japanese automaker also provides variants of ISUZU D-MAX pick-ups – S-CAB and Regular Cab, for the commercial segment. All these models are manufactured at its plant in Sri-City in Andra Pradesh.

