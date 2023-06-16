Isuzu inaugurates new dealership in Guwahati, service facility in West Bengal

Isuzu has inaugurated its North East Isuzu dealership in Guwahati, Assam. The company has also launched a new service facility in Jaigaon, West Bengal.

Isuzu Motors India has strengthened its presence in the northeastern region of the country with the launch of a new dealership in Guwahati, Assam. The Japanese utility vehicle manufacturer has inaugurated the North East Isuzu retail showroom in Guwahati and also showcased its BS6 phase 2 compliant models, including the D-Max V-Cross, S-Cab, etc.

Isuzu Motors India inaugurated a new full fledged service facility of Darjeeling isuzu in Jaigaon,West Bengal today.



Mr.Toru Kishimoto Deputy Managing director was the chief guest for the inauguration with Mr.Antriksh Kumbhat MD of Darjeeling isuzu#Isuzu #darjeelingisuzu pic.twitter.com/jfzRW7p7Ht — Isuzu Motors India (@IsuzuIndia) June 14, 2023

Isuzu new showroom & service facility:

Isuzu says that its new showroom is designed according to the company’s global dealership standards, exuding lifestyle and performance characteristics of the brand and its products. This full-fledged 3S facility is spread over an area of 10,000 sq.ft. and the workshop area is equipped with 5 service bays, a dedicated paint booth, modern tools and trained service technicians.

The North East Isuzu showroom is located on NH 37, Near IOCL Petrol Station, Balughat, Guwahati, Assam. In other news, the company has also inaugurated a new service centre of Darjeeling Isuzu in Jaigaon, West Bengal. Located in the Alipurduar area, this new service centre is spread over an area of 20,000 sq.ft., well-equipped with modern tools and will offer seamless service support to all Isuzu customers in the region.

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking at the inauguration, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are constantly increasing our footprint across the country and Assam is one of the growth markets for ISUZU in India. We are extremely excited to unveil the ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross and the commercial pick-up range here today. We wish the team at North East ISUZU, the very best.”

Sanjive Narain, Managing Director, North East ISUZU, said, “We are extremely pleased and excited to have partnered with ISUZU, the brand that has a legacy of reliability and durability with its exciting product range. We will continue to deliver on our customers’ expectations and provide the right service at all times.”

