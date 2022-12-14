Isuzu I-Care Winter Camp announced from December 16 onwards

Isuzu plans to begin the Winter camp across all Isuzu authorised dealer service outlets, between the 16th to 31st of December 2022.

Isuzu Motors India has announced that it will be conducting a nationwide ‘Isuzu I-Care Winter Camp’ for its range of Isuzu D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs.

This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country.

Isuzu plans to begin the Winter camp across all Isuzu authorised dealer service outlets, between the 16th to 31st of December 2022 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail of special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

The Isuzu winter camp will include a free 37-point comprehensive check-up, free exterior wash, a 10 percent discount on labour, a 5 percent discount on parts, and 5 percent off on lubrication and fluids.

Customers can either book appointments directly at the closest dealership, or online on the official Isuzu India website.