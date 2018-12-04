Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, mu-X to get more expensive by Rs 1 lakh in January 2019: Buy now to avoid price hikes

Isuzu has been in the process of reinforcing their footprint in India, early on in the year the company launched a facelifted version of their lifestyle pickup truck the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, and then later inducted cricket legend Jonty Rhodes as the brand ambassador for the brand with the USP of Change the game reflecting on the way Jonty’s focus on fielding changed the way modern cricket is played. Most recently, however, Isuzu launched the 2018 mu-X in India to take on the Toyota Fortuner. The mu-X has some additional cosmetic cues and adds some creature comfort to the SUV that is known for its spartan nature and built-to-last ethos.

In a slew of manufacturers that have announced price hikes from 2019, Isuzu too, has now announced an increase of floor prices of their range of D-MAX Pick-ups and mu-X SUV with effect from 01 January 2019. The company has cited increasing input costs as well as distribution costs for the rise in prices. According to Isuzu, the prices of the D-Max regular cab and D-Max S-Cab could increase by about 1-2% in its commercial vehicles. In the private vehicle sector their lifestyle vehicles, the price hike is likely to be between 3-4%. While these prices will set in from January 1, 2019, they are likely to off-set prices of the vehicle between Rs 15,000 and Rs 1.00 lakh ex-showroom, across models and variants.

While a lot of manufacturers are expected to follow suit in terms of price hikes, Isuzu is one of the few to announce this already. If you do have your eye on an Isuzu and would like to save some moolah on the purchase, our advice would be to get your booking in before the end of the year. A lot of dealers looking to meet targets will be keen on giving some discounts down the line to clear stocks ahead of the new year. December usually sees slower car sales since, waiting a month usually means getting a newer MY year on your RC. However, this also means that dealers will be more open to negotiating.