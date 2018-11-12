Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Jonty Rhodes Limited 30 sports accessories pack: What’s new and how much it costs

Isuzu Motors India has launched the ‘Jonty Rhodes Limited 30’ package for the D-Max V-Cross. The package will be limited to 30 V-Cross customers, who will be entitled to sporty accessories, experiences with Isuzu India’s lifestyle ambassador Jonty Rhodes and a complimentary entry to the ‘iV-League’ adventure drive event. The ‘Limited 30’ will be available to existing and potential customers of V-Cross at a price of Rs.1.99 lakh on a first-come, first-serve basis, applicable till stock lasts. The package will be fitted by ISUZU authorised dealer technicians.

The sporty accessories for the standard variant of the V-Cross include body graphics with Jonty’s signature and ‘Limited 30’ emblem, front & rear skirts, deck bed-liner, sporty black faux leather seat cover embroidered with Jonty’s signature, add-on skid plate, door visors, B-pillar sash-tape, courtesy lamps, illuminated rocker-plates, front foot-well illumination, door garnish lights and exclusive carpet mats.

Sporty Black Faux Leather Seat Cover Embroidered with Jonty's Signature

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is a capable 4WD SUV with modern features and a large deck. Available in high and standard grade variants, the V-Cross High-grade variant comes with additional features such as – Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Traction Control System (TCS), Auto Cruise Control, Daytime running lamps (DRL), LED Tail lights, Rear view camera, 2-Din touchscreen entertainment system and Side-step.

The D-Max V-Cross is available in six colour options – Ruby Red, Orchid Brown, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey and Splash White.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is the only Adventure Utility Vehicle in the country and is powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine with 134 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The vehicle has created its own niche in the Indian market.