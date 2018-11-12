Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Jonty Rhodes Limited 30 sports accessories pack: What’s new and how much it costs

Isuzu Motors India has launched the ‘Jonty Rhodes Limited 30’ package for the D-Max V-Cross. The package will be limited to 30 V-Cross customers, who will be entitled to sporty accessories, experiences with Isuzu India’s lifestyle ambassador Jonty Rhodes and a complimentary entry to the ‘iV-League’ adventure drive event. The ‘Limited 30’ will be available to existing and potential customers of V-Cross at a price of Rs.1.99 lakh on a first-come, first-serve basis, applicable till stock lasts. The package will be fitted by ISUZU authorised dealer technicians.
The sporty accessories for the standard variant of the V-Cross include body graphics with Jonty’s signature and ‘Limited 30’ emblem, front & rear skirts, deck bed-liner, sporty black faux leather seat cover embroidered with Jonty’s signature, add-on skid plate, door visors, B-pillar sash-tape, courtesy lamps, illuminated rocker-plates, front foot-well illumination, door garnish lights and exclusive carpet mats.
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is a capable 4WD SUV with modern features and a large deck. Available in high and standard grade variants, the V-Cross High-grade variant comes with additional features such as – Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Traction Control System (TCS), Auto Cruise Control, Daytime running lamps (DRL), LED Tail lights, Rear view camera, 2-Din touchscreen entertainment system and Side-step.
Also read: Isuzu Motors crosses 10,000 production milestone in India
The D-Max V-Cross is available in six colour options – Ruby Red, Orchid Brown, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey and Splash White.
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is the only Adventure Utility Vehicle in the country and is powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine with 134 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The vehicle has created its own niche in the Indian market.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.