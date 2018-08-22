Isuzu D-Max to get more expensive by upto Rs 50,000: Know Variant wise price increase

Isuzu Motors has announced a price hike that will be limited to its range of commercial and luxury pickup trucks under the D-MAX banner in India. The hikes which are set to range up to a maximum of Rs 50,000 from next month will partially offset the impact of increasing input costs and distribution costs. In terms of commercial variants, the price hike is expected to range between 2% and 3% across the range including, the D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB. The D-Max range which spans between 7-9 lakh for the commercial variants and between 1 4-15 lakh for the lifestyle-oriented D-Max V-Cross. The new prices will be effective from September. The news comes shortly after, Isuzu India held a massive press event to announce that legendary Cricketer Jonty Rhodes would be the D-Max’ brand ambassador in India.

Last week, It was Maruti Suzuki India who announced a price hike with similar goals of offsetting increased commodity and distribution expenses, with vehicle cost going up by a maximum of Rs 6,100. The two join a list of companies that include Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Honda Cars India

that have also announced price hikes from this month, citing rising input costs.

Included on the list from the luxury market, will be German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz who announced a 4% rise in prices from September this year. This coming just ahead of the festive season when companies usually report the maximum sales in the year, will ensure these companies can effectively mitigate the rising input costs.