Isuzu D-Max Regular Cab, S-Cab to see price hike starting April 2019: Buy now & save this much

Isuzu Motors India has announced an upcoming increase in the prices of its commercial pick-up range - D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB with effect from 01 April 2019. The company said in a press statement that the increase is expected to be approximately 2% from the ex-showroom price. Isuzu has stated that the increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs. Just like Isuzu, multiple manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have announced a price hike across their vehicle range starting 1st April, 2019.
In other news, Isuzu has extended the ‘D-Serve’ scheme for its D-Max Regular Cab till March 31, 2019. Under this scheme, owners of the Isuzu D-Max regular cabs will be getting Free Periodic Maintenance for 3 years / 100,000 kms, whichever comes earlier. This schemes includes PMS parts, lubricants, related labour costs along with certain wear & tear items. The said scheme was first launched in the month of September 2018 and it was well received amongst the D-MAX Regular Cab buyers across the country.
In order to find out additional details about the scheme, the owners can give a visit to their nearest Isuzu authorized dealer outlet. The brand has dedicated dealer touch-points that are located in 44 locations across India. For starters, the Isuzu D-Max range includes the D-Max cab and D-Max S-cab and these models are meant to be used for commercial purposes. Isuzu D-Max Regular cab gets power from a turbocharged diesel engine that is good for producing a maximum power output of 78 bhp and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.
The Isuzu D-Max Regular Cab is available in the flat deck and cab-chassis variants. While the flat deck variant meets the wide range of applications in commercial transportation, the Cab-chassis variant proves beneficial when it comes to building containers for cold chain transport applications. Furthermore, the cab-chassis variant can be customized for special purpose applications in logistics and allied businesses.
