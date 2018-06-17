Isuzu D-Max, MU-X X-Power Editions unveiled: List of changes on restyled pick up truck & SUV

The new Isuzu D-Max and MU-X X-Power Editions have just been revealed and as the name suggests, these look more power-packed than the regular models, to say the least. However, the changes are limited to just visuals while the mechanicals remain unchanged. The new Isuzu D-Max and MU-X X-Power Editions come based on the facelift models that are already available for sale in India. The new models are expected to be launched in the Chinese market initially followed by other international markets. The Isuzu D-Max facelift was launched in India early this year at a price of Rs 14.32 lakh for the base model and the price reaches up till Rs 15.82 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top end trim. If the X-Power editions get launched in India, the pricing of these will be slightly higher than the facelift models.

Isuzu D-Max X-Power Edition interiors

Starting with the company's lifestyle pick up truck, the new Isuzu D-Max X-Power Edition looks mean in the dark grey colour scheme. The pick-up truck gets silver cladding at the front and rear. The front cladding gets contrasting yellow accents to offer a sporty touch. There is the yellow highlight on the black alloy wheels too.

Isuzu MU-X X-Power Edition

It is not just the exteriors where the changes are limited too. The cabin of the new Isuzu D-Max X-Power Editon gets yellow highlights on the dashboard & and seats and the center console gets a yellow ring too. On the other hand, the Isuzu MU-X X-Power Edition also gets a dark grey paint finish for the exterior. Instead of yellow highlights on the D-Max X-Power, this one gets orange accents that find its place just above the fog lamps and on the alloy wheels. The cabin of the new Isuzu MU-X X-Power edition gets orange highlights on the armrests, seats and door upholstery.

Isuzu MU-X X-Power Edition interiors

Currently, there is no news whether Isuzu will launch the D-Max and MU-X X-Power editions in India. The move will definitely help the automaker churn out better sales numbers. While the D-Max has been doing pretty decent in India, the MU-X has not been able to attract the masses much. In either case, the rollout of the new X-Power Editions might do the trick for the company.