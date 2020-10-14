Isuzu D-Max BS6 pick-up trucks launched: Commercial models start at Rs 7.8 lakh

Isuzu has finally arrived in the BS6 era. The Isuzu D-Max and D-Max S-Cab BS6 have been introduced in India with upto 1,710 kg payload capacity.

By:October 14, 2020 4:04 PM
Isuzu Motors India has just launched the BS6 versions of the D-Max and D-Max S-Cab pick-up trucks. The D-Max model is offered n three variants starting at Rs 7.8 lakh. The S-Cab is offered in two variants with prices starting from Rs 9.8 lakh. The D-Max 2-seat single cab model is a more utilitarian version and is available in multiple forms. It is offered as a Cab Chassis, a 1,240 kg payload bed or the bigger D-Max Super Strong with the 1,710 kg bed.

The D-Max S-Cab is a dual-cab model with a smaller 2.2 sqm bed. The S-Cab is more passenger and utility-oriented model offering seating capacity upto 5 occupants, a 6-way adjustable driver seat and air-conditioning with Rear AC vents. Both models now use the second generation model design. Isuzu has given them both a new set of headlamps, new grille, bonnet and bumpers. The interior is also new for the commercial models, in like with the second-generation D-Max. As far as colour options go, only thee shades are available – White, Silver or Grey.

Both models are powered by the BS6-compliant 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel with a variable geometry turbocharger. The engine is tuned to develop 78 BHP and 176 Nm of torque. The only transmission on offer is a 5-speed manual.

Isuzu D-Max variant-wise ex-showroom price:

  • Cab Chassis – Rs 7.8 lakh
  • 1,240 kg – Rs 8.2 lakh
  • Super Strong 1,710 kg – Rs 8.3 lakh

Isuzu D-Max S-Cab variant-wise ex-showroom price:

  • Standard – Rs. 9.8 lakh
  • Hi-Ride – Rs. 10 lakh

