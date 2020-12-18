Isuzu Care Winter service camp starts: Discounts on labour, spare parts and more benefits

All facilities of Isuzu India will participate in this campaign. Customers have to pre-book their appointment by calling 1800 4199 188 or on the Isuzu India website. 

By:Updated: Dec 18, 2020 11:04 AM

Isuzu Motors India has rolled out a Care Winter service camp. As the name is indicative, this one is for customers to prepare their cars for the tough winter season, especially in places like the north-east as well as western parts of India. The service campaign begins from today and will continue till Christmas eve that is December 24. During these days, Isuzu customers stand to gain benefits. This includes a 50 point comprehensive checkup, free top wash, 10 per cent discount on labour, seven per cent discount on general repair, and other wear and tear parts. Given the present COVID-19 situation, customers are also being offered up to Rs 100 off on fumigation of their cars. There is also a seven per cent discount on engine oil. All facilities of Isuzu India will participate in this campaign. Customers have to pre-book their appointment by calling 1800 4199 188 or on the Isuzu India website.

Also Read Discovering the north-east in an Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Isuzu India, at present, has only the D-Max BS6 line-up. The company plans on getting the updated MU-X as well as the new D-Max V-Cross to the Indian market within the next three months. Car prices are expected to be higher because of the transition and Isuzu India might even bring in new variants. Isuzu was for the longest time the only one in the country to offer a lifestyle pickup truck. However, news is coming in that there will be versions from Ford India as well.

With fresh competition, Isuzu could play the price game to its advantage in India. The company will have lesser-equipped trims of the D-Max V-Cross in the Indian market. The Ranger will be a CBU and cost above Rs 25 lakh. Premium it might be but the V-Cross is already an established player here. Mahindra too might want to bring in the BS6 Scorpio small truck. Exciting, indeed!

 

