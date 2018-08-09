ISRO Rocket tech to power electric cars with space-grade Lithium-ion batteries





A while ago we had announced that the Indian Space Research Organisation had announced that they would transfer their lithium-ion technology to industries functioning out of India. Although ISRO had also said at the time that they would only pick companies that met their standards out of those that place Request For Qualification. According to ISRO, the RFQs would need to contain details about the applicant company’s qualification aspects, a detailed report of their projected transfer process and among other relevant details. Now, ISRO has announced that they received 141 requests from companies across the spectrum for the technology transfer.

ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has developed and qualified lithium ion cells of capacities ranging from 1.5 Ah to 100 Ah for use in satellites and launch vehicles. Naturally, thanks to quality and grade of these batteries, the interest in having this supposedly scalable technology has piqued with 141 requests coming to the space agency. Speaking on the technology itself, ISRO said that Lithium Ion is perhaps the most promising electrochemical energy storage technologies owing to its high voltage, high energy density, long life cycle and high storage characteristics. The technology itself finds a wide range of uses from electronic gadgets, telecommunication and industrial applications as well as in aerospace.

Considering all of the above, the Lithium-Ion batteries have become the staple power source for electric and hybrid electric vehicles. With the successful deployment of indigenous lithium-ion batteries in various missions, ISRO said, VSSC is planning to transfer this technology to the industries to establish production facilities for producing lithium-ion cells to cover the entire spectrum of power storage requirements of the country. Floating the RFQ, ISRO had earlier said the initiative is expected to enable Zero Emission Policy of India and accelerate the development of indigenous electric vehicle industry.

