iSAFE Assist app by IIT Delhi students to provide 24X7 roadside assistance pan India

In a bid to make Indian roads safer and allow speedy first response to emergency situations, students and alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) have come up a with a smartphone app for ease of access to users. The project called the iSAFE Assist was launched by officials from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and other associations. The iSAFE Assist will be backed by 6,200 authorised service providers in 28 states covering 1,795 cities for emergency services that include towing, fuel delivery, and flat tyre assistance.

The brainchild of IIT Delhi alumni Amar Srivastava, the iSAFE Assist project started out as an awareness campaign. An accident of a fellow student got Amar to begin the campaign which later turned into an app and now a pan-India helpline (1800 419 7779).

The app is managed by a non-profit organisation led by students and alumni of IIT Delhi - Indian Road Safety Campaign (IRSC) in collaboration with the Transport Ministry. The organisation has been conducting awareness campaigns in over 1,500 colleges across the country.

"We realised that people suffer the most due to non-availability of emergency services. Many even lose their lives because of delayed medical attention,” Deepanshu Gupta, member of the initiative and alumni, said.

We then felt the need to build a platform to provide this assistance. He added that iSAFE Assist is the outcome of that effort to assist users, irrespective of the time and the location.

Source: TNN