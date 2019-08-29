Is that the all-new Honda Jazz? We explain with images

The Honda Jazz has been on sale in India spread over two-generation models. Currently, the third-generation model is on sale in India but as the industry has itself seen a downturn in demand, the Jazz has also seen a month on month decline in sales in India. The third-generation Jazz was launched in India in 2015 and India was the only market where it was offered with a diesel engine.

Globally, the generation model has been in production since 2013, and with already nearing the end of its life cycle, the Jazz is due for an update. An American website called vtec.net, dedicated to Honda and Acura enthusiasts claim that they were attending a presentation at the Honda R&D Americas (HRA) and spotted something new. They claim that during the course of the presentation when they were learning about the pedestrian protection tests that are conducted at the facility, the vehicle is shown in one of the slides looks to be next generation “Honda Fit” which is what the Honda Jazz is called in the US market.

Honda is said to debut the all-new Jazz at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show scheduled for the end of October 2019. Test mules of what is believed to be the next-gen Jazz has been seen during development and looking at the overall silhouettes of both models, the raked front A-Pillar look to be similar from the image of the test mule and the vehicle seen in the image which hints that the model shown is likely to be the upcoming fourth-generation Jazz. However, the model in the image its final production form.

The vehicle seen in the image looks to be sporting 16-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels which definitely won't be offered in India. The headlamp housing looks to be large and the overall styling from what we can decipher looks to be sporty and aggressive. Close inspection of the image reveals that the car features LEDs projector kind of headlamps with LED DRLs.

The Honda Cars India is expected to introduce a compact SUV, the HR-V soon which will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector and the Tata Harrier. Whether the Jazz will be launched again in India remains to be seen as the demand for the hatchback is on a decline. It seems that Honda is likely to wait until the 2020 Auto Expo to reveal their plans for the future in India.

Source: vtec.net

