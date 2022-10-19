Is Nissan Juke India-bound? All you need to know

For the international markets, the Nissan Juke is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine with hybrid technology that is good for producing 141bhp of peak power.

Nissan has showcased three of its international SUVs in India – the Nissan X-Trail, the Nissan Qashqai and the Nissan Juke. While the first two are scheduled to be launched in 2023, the Juke is still under consideration. Probably because if it does arrive in India, it will lock horns in the popular midsize SUV segment against the Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara etc.

The Nissan Juke bears a crossover styling with the brand’s signature V-Motion grille and a split headlamp setup. The LED DRLs flank the corners and cap the large circular headlamps below. At a length over 4.2 metres, the Nissan Juke is a bit smaller than the Creta. It bears generous black claddings around the wheel arches and at the rear. The Nissan crossover also gets a roof-mounted spoiler, wraparound tail lamps and a raked windscreen.

For the international markets, the Nissan Juke is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine with hybrid technology that is good for producing 141bhp of peak power. The hybrid SUV gets regenerative braking and can run in EV mode till a speed of 55kmph. Expect the fuel efficiency figures to be quite high, just like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder.

The Nissan Juke price starts at Rs. 19.29 lakh (£20,695) in the international market.