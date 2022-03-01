Hyundai India has removed the Elantra from its official website, hinting that this executive sedan might have been discontinued. Zero units of the Elantra were sold in India in the last four months.

The sales of sedans are gradually declining in India, thanks to the ever-growing popularity of SUVs. In recent years, several mid-size and executive sedans have been discontinued in the country. The latest one to join the list seems to be Hyundai Elantra. Hyundai India has removed the Elantra Facelift from its official website, hinting that this executive sedan might have been discontinued in the country.

Watch Video | 2016 Hyundai Elantra Review:

The current-generation Hyundai Elantra has been on sale in India since August 2016. In October 2019, the South Korean carmaker gave it a facelift update as it was facing tough competition from Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis, and Skoda Octavia. Gradually, the Corolla Altis and Civic were discontinued in India. Now, it seems that even Hyundai India has pulled the plug on the Elantra and the Octavia will be the only executive sedan in its segment.

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift was initially offered in India with a sole 2.0-litre petrol engine. This motor churns out 150 hp of power and 192 Nm of peak torque. Later, it also got a 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 113 hp and 250 Nm. Both the engines were paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The last recorded price of Hyundai Elantra was Rs 17.86 lakh – Rs 21.13 lakh, ex-showroom.

While Hyundai India is yet to confirm Elantra’s discontinuation, it is worth mentioning that zero units of the Elantra were sold in the country in the last four months. So, is it the end of the road for Hyundai Elantra in India? We don’t think so. That’s because Hyundai is expected to bring the seventh-generation Elantra to India this year. The seventh-gen Elantra was globally unveiled in March 2020 and it gets a host of updates over its predecessor, including a new platform, new engines, and a host of features.

