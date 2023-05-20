Is Citroen launching a sedan cross in 2024?

Citroen’s third CMP-based vehicle could be a tall-stance sedan coupe, which could also later be introduced in an all-electric version.

Scalability, diversity and high localization of its cars have been the priority for Citroen in India. When the French carmaker entered the Indian market, it had stated that it will roll out three new made-in-India cars in the next three years. Starting from the launch of the C3 hatchback in 2022 to the global debut of the C3 Aircross SUV this year and now based on reports, the next vehicle is expected to be a crossover coupe that aims to disrupt the sedan market next year.

Citroen C3 sedan crossover: What to expect?

Based on the localised Common Modular Platform (CMP), the new vehicle is expected to be around 4.3 metres in length like its upcoming SUV avatar, the C3 Aircross. According to a media report, the French automobile manufacturer is aiming to disrupt the mid-size sedan segment with a twist. To make the new vehicle distinctive, Citroen is looking to bring in a sedan coupe cross that will look sporty and have a tall driving stance which will add practicality to it. The latter is also the philosophy the Volkswagen Group had adopted for India with the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. A sedan’s USP is a spacious boot and with Citroen opting for a notchback design, the new Citroen sedan cross should offer plenty of luggage space.

With SUV attributes, the new Citroen sedan cross will sport a muscular imposing design, oversized wheel arches, and may have 17-inch alloy wheels like the C3 Aircross.

Citroen C3 sedan crossover: Interiors

As it is the third piece of the C3 trilogy, the cabin layout and materials should be similar to the C3 Aircross. The new sedan cross is expected to come equipped with a 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an all-digital driver’s instrument console, a leatherette seat upholstery, and a basic AC system with rotary knob controls. Like the upcoming SUV and the hatchback, the new sedan cross could also miss out on some features like a sunroof, front ventilated seats and wireless phone charger.

Citroen C3 sedan crossover: Engine

Currently, the made-in-India Citroen vehicles are only available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol. The former powertrain has an output of 81bhp and 115 Nm of torque while the latter is a 109bhp turbo with 190 Nm of torque. Both the powertrains are only available in manual transmission, the naturally aspirated one is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and the latter to a 6-speed one. Going by Citroen’s plans for the C3 Aircross, the new sedan cross could only be available in turbo petrol. As of now, there is no automatic transmission option for any of the C3-based vehicles.

Like the C3 hatchback and the SUV, the Citroen will later introduce an electric version of the upcoming sedan cross.

Citroen C3 sedan crossover: Competition

As of now, there’s no confirmation from Citroen but the new sedan cross is expected to be launched sometime next year. It will compete against the current segment leader the new Hyundai Verna, the updated Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

Source: Autocar India

