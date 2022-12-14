Is Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition the ultimate bragging rights? 

Bugatti pays homage to the W16 engine with 500 scaled-down examples of the Baby II Carbon Edition.

Super exclusive French sports car maker Bugatti has introduced a limited version of the Baby II Carbon Edition in a tie-up with Little Car Company. The Baby II Carbon Edition is exclusively created for W16 Mistral owners. Paying tribute to the last Bugatti model to be powered by the W16 engine, the customers will have the option to make their Baby II unique and customize it based on the specifications of their Mistral.

Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition: What’s different?

The Baby II is a three-quarter-scale electric model of the Bugatti Type 35 and is based on a carbon fibre architecture. The model is developed to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary.

This new scaled-down model also comes with additional carbon fibre parts like the radiator and grille and mirror mount. To give a genuine vintage feel to the car, Bugatti has especially given the black wood steering wheel a carbon centre finish. In true Bugatti style, the limited-edition Baby II’s dashboard is inspired by the Type 35 and sports analogue dials like a battery gauge which was originally the fuel gauge.

Like the Type 35, the Baby II also gets a fuel pump handle that is basically the gear selector for the drive, neutral and reverse.

To reduce the weight of the Baby II Carbon Edition, Bugatti has removed the spare wheel, spare wheel bracket and straps. The W16 Mistral owners can also opt for a hand-painted French flag on the side of the Baby II Carbon Edition.

Keeping in mind that the Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition is a collector’s edition vehicle and not street legal, it doesn’t come equipped with safety features.

Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition: Specs and price

The Baby II Carbon Edition is powered by a 2.8 kWh battery with an output of 13.4 bhp. According to Bugatti, it can achieve a top speed of around 68 kmph. The limited edition Baby II starts from €80,000, which is roughly Rs 70 lakh making it the most affordable Bugatti, but as mentioned earlier, it is available only for W16 Mistral owners.