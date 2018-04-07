IPL 2018: Tata Nexon signed by IPL team captains to be auctioned for this noble cause

As the IPL 2018 begins in Mumbai today, the official partner Tata Nexon that has been showcasing the IPL trophy to all major cities has finally reached its final destination on the eve of the 2018 IPL opening ceremony. The captains of all 8 IPL franchisees participating in this years Vivo IPL, autographed a Tata Nexon with the aim to increase awareness about the soaring cancer plague in the nation. This particular model of Tata Nexon signed by IPL Captains will be auctioned and the proceeds will go to Tata Cancer Care Trust, formed to extend cancer care in India.

In light with the recent events of the ever increasing cancer cases in India, it has become extremely important to recognize means and ways of early detection and also create high impact initiatives that will keep us in check. Recognizing the consequences of late diagnosis and late treatment, the Tata Trust are geared up to shift emphasis on early detection programmers, in order to detect the disease as early as possible and lessen the ensuing morbidity and mortality caused by the disease with several initiatives nationwide.

Tata Nexon is the official partner for IPL for next three years and in its first year. To further fuel Tata Trust' mission to generate mass awareness about cancer and its risk factors, Tata Nexon's official partnership with the Vivo IPL is planning to aid the research for cancer with this captains' signed car that motivates people for regular screening and supports delivery of affordable care close to patients’ homes.

Tata Nexon SUV was launched later last year and proved to be a successful SUV for the company. Within 6 months of its launch, the company had rolled out over 25,000 units of the Nexon SUV. Tata Motors also introduced a new Nexon XZ variant very recently and we expect Tata Nexon AMT to be rolled out in the Indian market soon.