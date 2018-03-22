IPL 2018: Tata Motors hits a six with Nexon SUV, Partners with IPL for three years

IPL 2018 will witness stadiums showcasing Tata Nexon SUV and also expect heavy television commercials of Tata Nexon as The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Tata Motors have signed upon a new association. Tata Nexon is now the official partner for the Vivo Indian Premier League and the new association will continue for three years till 2020 IPL season. This is after a long time Tata Motors has been associated with cricket and it new urban SUV will certainly hit the target audience and is a right marketing decision by the Indian automaker. Indian Premier League has been a popular cricketing tournament and with the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals the upcoming 10th edition IPL 2018 is expected to be a bigger and better tournament with high anticipation across India.

Speaking on the development, Chairman of the VIVO IPL, Rajeev Shukla said, “We are delighted to have Tata Nexon as an Official Partner of the IPL. Having a leading Tata brand on board is a great testament to the IPL. We look forward to delivering great value to both the brand as well as the company” The new association between BCCI and Tata Motors for IPL 2018 will allow the automaker to derive great synergies and the IPL platform will provide a unique and differentiated experience to its customers and potential customers. The 2018 VIVO IPL begins on April 7, 2018 and will last for about 50 odd days. IPL 2018 will see a total of 60 matches being played in 10 top cities.

Mayank Pareek, President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said "We are delighted to have our Level Nex performing brand Tata Nexon be associated with IPL, one of the biggest sporting event in the country that gives brands a very effective, large-scale platform to connect with its consumers. Cricket is the most celebrated sport in India and the IPL is all about Superlative Performance, which is also the mantra for the Tata Nexon."

As the Official Partner, Tata Motors will leverage the Vivo IPL 2018 platform to showcase the new Tata Nexon SUV in the stadium, across all matches also plans on-ground engagement and merchandise. The matches will witness unique engagement activities like the Tata Nexon Super Striker – the best striker of the match/tournament stands a chance to win daily and season award. The striker of the tournament will win a Tata Nexon. By doing this Tata is attempting to build a strong loyal Nexon customer base and the SUV has already impressed buyers with its design.

The Tata Nexon Fan Catch on the other hand is an engagement plan with fans where anyone who takes a single-handed catch in a match stands a chance to win INR 1 lakh and the season winner gets a Nexon. Tata Nexon will also leverage the 36 city, Fan Park events for experiential and engaging brand experience.

"We are on an aggressive growth curve currently and would like to ride on the cricket wave to further strengthen our brand among the younger customer groups. We have big plans to capture the audience attention On-ground, On-Air and across Digital and we hope drive value from this association.” Mayank Pareek concluded.

IPL - Indian Premier League is also one the most trending topic on social media and over next 2 months it is going to be all over the internet which will also increase the visibility of Tata Nexon. The money involved in this association between Tata Motors and BCCI for IPL 2018-2020 has not been revealed.