Maruti Suzuki Invicto misses out a few key features that make it more affordable than its badge-engineered sibling– Toyota Innova Hycross.

With the launch of Invicto last week, Maruti Suzuki ventured into the premium segment of the passenger vehicle market. The MPV is the first model to fall under the Rs 20-30 lakh price bracket. Despite its premium pricing, Invicto is significantly cheaper than Toyota Innova Hycross, on which it is based.

For reference, the top-spec Alpha+ 7-seater variant of Invicto is Rs 87,000 more affordable than the equivalent ZX 7-seater variant of Innova Hycross, priced at Rs 28.42 lakh and Rs 29.62 lakh (both ex-showroom), respectively. Let us take a look at 5 reasons why Maruti Suzuki Invicto is cheaper than its Toyota cousin.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Variants Ex-showroom prices Toyota Innova Hycross Variants Ex-showroom prices Zeta+ 7 Seater Rs 24.79 lakh VX 7 Seater Rs 25.30 lakh Zeta+ 8 Seater Rs 24.84 lakh VX 8 Seater Rs 25.35 lakh VX(O) 7 Seater Rs 27.27 Lakh VX(O) 8 Seater Rs 27.32 lakh Alpha+ 7 Seater Rs 28.42 lakh ZX 7 Seater Rs 29.62 Lakh ZX(O) 7 Seater Rs 30.26 Lakh Price comparison between Maruti Suzuki Invicto & Toyota Innova Hycross

Invicto Vs Innova Hycross: No Ottoman seats

Maruti’s iteration of the MPV misses out on Ottoman seats in the middle row that offer superior comfort and cabin experience in Innova Hycross.

Invicto Vs Innova Hycross: Inferior audio system

Toyota Innova Hycross boasts of a premium 9-speaker JBL audio system, whereas Maruti Suuzki Invicto makes do with a simple, non-branded 6-speaker audio system.

Invicto Vs Innova Hycross: No 360-degree camera in mid-spec variant

While the top-spec Alpha+ trim gets, the entry-level Zeta+ trim of Maruti Suzuki Invicto loses out on a 360-degree parking camera. On the other hand, the corresponding VX trim in Toyota Innova Hycross gets this safety feature.

Invicto Vs Innova Hycross: No ADAS

The top-spec ZX(O) trim benefits from Toyota’s Safety Sense which is the brand’s proprietary Advanced Driver’s Assistance System (ADAS). However, Invicto doesn’t receive any ADAS features under its safety package.

Invicto Vs Innova Hycross: 17-inch alloys instead of 18-inch units

Another significant difference between the two MPVs from the Japanese automakers is the provision of smaller 17-inch wheels in Invicto as compared to the 18-inch units offered in Innova Hycross. The 17-inch wheels with thicker sidewalls do improve bump absorption, thus increasing ride comfort. However, they look too small for a car of this size, therefore hampering Invicto’s proportions to a certain extent.