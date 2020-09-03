Six ways how internet-connected cars improve on security and comfort

The industry continues to bring to life new innovative ideas making these connected cars safer and highly enjoyable for everyone, ensuring better and connected driving experience for the user.

Image for representational purposes only

Connected vehicles have been the most visible and familiar example of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Information Superhighway has earned a new meaning in the age of IoT. It is much closer to the literal phrase than the common metaphor describing pervasive networked communications. People, vehicles, and infrastructure now literally constitute the information ecosystem on modern superhighways, thanks to IoT applications, which are continuously helping transform mundane automobiles into connected, intelligent, and smart transportation tools.

IoT-enabled connected car use-cases vary as much as the organisations involved. The industry continues to bring to life new innovative ideas making these connected cars safer and highly enjoyable for everyone, ensuring better and connected driving experience for the user.

Here are a few, yet quite popular IoT applications for cars making automobiles safe for the future and exciting to drive:

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communications

V2V communication is the ultimate car safety value proposition that IoT has to offer. This can be calculated through means of car alert options where, nearby connected cars alert each other on speed, direction, traffic, road condition, and pedestrian information. Further, these IoT-enabled cars have the capabilities to initiate preventive measures such as timely automated braking or appropriate driver alerts which in turn help avoid crashes that are otherwise inevitable due to human limitations.

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communications

Vehicle infrastructure integration connects cars to their physical surrounding and helps manage traffic by alerting drivers about the road situation ahead. This not only helps prevent accidents but also helps identify the most suitable route to the intended destination. To stay ahead of your time, examples include cars analysing distance, speed and stoppage time of the traffic signals, and recommending an appropriate cruising speed to avoid the frustration of waiting for red-light signals to turn green.

Data Capture and Management

Connected cars essentially operate as sources of IoT data generating a deluge of information facilitating critical transportation, logistics, and freight management decisions. Processing and analysing raw IoT data from cars at a centralised, backend IoT analytics system helps yield actionable traffic management insights. This primarily leads to the development of a safe, efficient, and greener transportation system. Using GPS and environmental data such as weather reports can help connected vehicles adjust routes based on changing weather in real-time to avoid unnecessary inconvenience and interruptions.

Carpooling and Car Sharing

Smartphone-enabled carpool and car-sharing services such as Uber and Ola are prime examples of connected cars working as transportation alternatives that generate revenue for independent drivers, thereby, offering convenient traveller options. Further developments in this direction include connected services providing immediate support during accidents and pre-adjust car settings such as air conditioning and seating position based on the preference of new passengers taking the ride.

Cross-Mode Travel

IoT enables suggestions about the appropriate timing and position for switching from one mode of transportation to another for the desired objective in real-time. While we commute, we switch between cars, business, trains and other modes of transport which are often considered inconvenient, impractical, and costly. Therefore, leveraging IoT data from all connected vehicles enables well-informed decisions for commuters seeking the shortest, safest, quickest, or the most convenient mode of transport.

Also read: Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

IoT For A Green Planet

Environmentalists traditionally disassociate themselves with fuel-thirsty cars and energy-hogging connectivity technologies. Combining the two has earned their support for car IoT applications that keeps a tab on vehicle carbon emissions, and proactively recommends appropriate measures to reduce harmful emissions from car exhausts. This information also helps identify urban areas that require immediate and critical attention to reducing air pollution.

What’s Next Is Already Here Internet of Automobiles

Cars have emerged as the ultimate mobile machines in the common era of the Internet of Things. We see that connected cars will play a major role in the roads and the future economy. Drivers, passengers, infrastructure and pedestrians have gained as cars embrace a range of IoT applications presenting the broader transportation ecosystem with limitless strategic advantages, especially those associated with safety and better travelling experience. It is only a matter of time when the popular IoT car applications are embraced on a global scale as a necessity and not merely as innovation or luxury.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.