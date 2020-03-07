International Women’s Day: Nissan customers to get 50% discount and assured gifts

The Nissan female customers stand to gain the aforementioned benefits as well as a free car wash from authorised service stations.

By:Published: March 7, 2020 12:38:11 PM

nissan giving offers on kicks first anniversary cash benefits and lower interest rates

The International Women’s Day is right upon us. It falls on March 8. To celebrate the wonderful ladies in our lives and around us, not only individuals but also big companies are showering their attention. While few like Maruti and Renault have already announced their service camps, Nissan is also rolling out offers. While there are a crazy amount of discounts on their BS4 cars, amounting up to Rs 1.6 lakh off, existing customers too get the benefit. For example, Nissan service centres are offering up to 10 per cent discount on labour. A five per cent discount on spare parts too is on offer. At the same time, there is a big 50 per cent discount on accessories fitment labour. The accessories themselves are going for a 10 per cent discount.

Not only this, assured gifts are being given to those who drop in to get their vehicles serviced on International Women’s Day. These customers will also be given a free car wash. Moreover, there is also a 10 per cent additional discount on value-added services.

Nissan India, at the moment, doesn’t have a BS6 product in its line-up. However, the Japanese giant will start rolling out petrol-only BS6 models from April 1. The diesels are being discontinued and at the same time, there is also a new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that might replace the current 1.5-litre motor. The Kicks will get this for sure while we will have to see if the Sunny and Micra make it past the stringent emission tests.

An all-new compact SUV is being planned by Nissan India and it will be out sometime this year. This along with the Renault compact unit is expected to take the fight to the Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport as well as the Mahindra XUv300. It remains to be seen how competitively Nissan prices this car.

