Installation of high security number plates to be scaled up to 4,500 daily after Diwali

The Transport Department had issued a public notice earlier asking vehicle owners to get HSRPs and colour-coded stickers, saying it would launch a drive to check violations.

Installation of high-security registration number plates (HSRPs) on vehicles will be scaled up post-Diwali to daily 3,000 fitments at dealer points and 1,500 home deliveries, said a spokesperson of an HSRP supplier. The Delhi Transport Department has issued a public notice, asking vehicle owners to mandatorily install HSRP and colour-coded stickers. “From November 15, the capacity to install HSRP is going to be increased to 3,000 at dealer points and 1,500 at home per day,” said the spokesperson of Rosmerta.

A total of 30,100 orders (25,000 HSRP and 5,100 stickers) were booked for dealer point delivery till Thursday, out of which 28,023 were completed, he said.

Home delivery orders stood at 3,850, 3,000 HSRP and 850 stickers, by Thursday. Installations were done as per the scheduled date of appointment, the spokesman said.

“We are receiving 500 home delivery bookings daily on an average which are serviced by over 100 qualified and trained rider-fitters,” he said.

Fitment of HSRP and stickers at dealer points across the city and home delivery in some selected areas resumed on November 1.

The process was stopped by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot last month who asked stakeholders to come up with a system to remove problems faced by vehicle owners in booking the HSRP and stickers.

The HSRPs and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles registered before April 2019. Vehicles registered after April 2019 come equipped with the HSRP and the stickers. There are around 30 lakh vehicles registered in Delhi that have to get HSRPs and the stickers.

The online booking was stopped by the Transport department after receiving complaints from vehicle owners over delays and problems in logging in.

The sources said if the home delivery of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers is successful, it will be implemented across the city in the next one or two months.

