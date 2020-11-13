Installation of high security number plates to be scaled up to 4,500 daily after Diwali

The Transport Department had issued a public notice earlier asking vehicle owners to get HSRPs and colour-coded stickers, saying it would launch a drive to check violations.

By:November 13, 2020 12:39 PM
high security number plate online bookings

Installation of high-security registration number plates (HSRPs) on vehicles will be scaled up post-Diwali to daily 3,000 fitments at dealer points and 1,500 home deliveries, said a spokesperson of an HSRP supplier. The Delhi Transport Department has issued a public notice, asking vehicle owners to mandatorily install HSRP and colour-coded stickers. “From November 15, the capacity to install HSRP is going to be increased to 3,000 at dealer points and 1,500 at home per day,” said the spokesperson of Rosmerta.

A total of 30,100 orders (25,000 HSRP and 5,100 stickers) were booked for dealer point delivery till Thursday, out of which 28,023 were completed, he said.

Home delivery orders stood at 3,850, 3,000 HSRP and 850 stickers, by Thursday. Installations were done as per the scheduled date of appointment, the spokesman said.

“We are receiving 500 home delivery bookings daily on an average which are serviced by over 100 qualified and trained rider-fitters,” he said.

Fitment of HSRP and stickers at dealer points across the city and home delivery in some selected areas resumed on November 1.

The process was stopped by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot last month who asked stakeholders to come up with a system to remove problems faced by vehicle owners in booking the HSRP and stickers.

Also read: Used vehicles exported to developing countries contribute to air pollution: UN report

The HSRPs and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles registered before April 2019. Vehicles registered after April 2019 come equipped with the HSRP and the stickers. There are around 30 lakh vehicles registered in Delhi that have to get HSRPs and the stickers.

The online booking was stopped by the Transport department after receiving complaints from vehicle owners over delays and problems in logging in.

The sources said if the home delivery of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers is successful, it will be implemented across the city in the next one or two months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Installation of high security number plates to be scaled up to 4,500 daily after Diwali

Installation of high security number plates to be scaled up to 4,500 daily after Diwali

5 reasons to buy an electric vehicle this festive season: No pollution, saving money and more

5 reasons to buy an electric vehicle this festive season: No pollution, saving money and more

'Govt must remove hybrid cars from luxury category to ensure quicker adoption of hybrids & EVs'

'Govt must remove hybrid cars from luxury category to ensure quicker adoption of hybrids & EVs'

Honda H'ness CB350 off to a good start: 1,000 units delivered in 20 days

Honda H'ness CB350 off to a good start: 1,000 units delivered in 20 days

Kia India starts contactless, paperless aftersales initiative: Process explained

Kia India starts contactless, paperless aftersales initiative: Process explained

Volkswagen India introduces industry-first extended battery warranty: Vento, Polo eligible

Volkswagen India introduces industry-first extended battery warranty: Vento, Polo eligible

Honda Repsol MOTO engine oil launched: Honda 2Wheelers India, Repsol Lubricants announce tie-up

Honda Repsol MOTO engine oil launched: Honda 2Wheelers India, Repsol Lubricants announce tie-up

BS6 hatchbacks with a turbo petrol engine under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo

BS6 hatchbacks with a turbo petrol engine under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo

Triumph launches used bike program across dealerships in India: Offers warranty, RSA & more

Triumph launches used bike program across dealerships in India: Offers warranty, RSA & more

Women-only W Series to run along side F1 in 2021: Eight support races confirmed

Women-only W Series to run along side F1 in 2021: Eight support races confirmed

New and improved 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric facelift revealed: Gets these new features

New and improved 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric facelift revealed: Gets these new features

2021 Honda CB1000R breaks cover with styling, feature updates: Heading to India soon?

2021 Honda CB1000R breaks cover with styling, feature updates: Heading to India soon?

Maruti Suzuki launches Festive Edition kits for Alto, Celerio, WagonR at prices starting Rs 25,490

Maruti Suzuki launches Festive Edition kits for Alto, Celerio, WagonR at prices starting Rs 25,490

Waiting period for few of these popular Maruti Suzuki CNG cars is now 4-5 months

Waiting period for few of these popular Maruti Suzuki CNG cars is now 4-5 months

India-bound 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT revealed: List of changes and expected price hike

India-bound 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT revealed: List of changes and expected price hike

BMW iX EV revealed: Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQC rival bound for India

BMW iX EV revealed: Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQC rival bound for India

Omega Seiki Mobility, Manappuram Finance Limited sign MoU for easy financing of electric three-wheelers

Omega Seiki Mobility, Manappuram Finance Limited sign MoU for easy financing of electric three-wheelers

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is the fastest luxury four-door: Reclaims Nurburgring record from Porsche

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is the fastest luxury four-door: Reclaims Nurburgring record from Porsche

TVS Retron name trademarked: An electric bike, scooter or something else?

TVS Retron name trademarked: An electric bike, scooter or something else?

Repsol Honda Team confirm Marc Marquez to return in 2021: Will miss Valencia, Portimao

Repsol Honda Team confirm Marc Marquez to return in 2021: Will miss Valencia, Portimao