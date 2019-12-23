INRC 2019: Chetan Shivram crowned champion as Gaurav Gill takes fifth Chikamaglur win

The final round of the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2019 was held in Chikamaglur which saw India’s ace rally driver and only Arjuna Awardee for motorsport, Gaurav Gill took the win to claim his fifth win in Chikmagalur. However, the championship title was also decided at the final round of the season with Chetan Shivram, the MRF driver who was crowned the 2019 INRC champion.

Gaurav Gill dominated the rally on Day 1, and then on Day 2, won SS9 and finished SS10 and SS11 second fastest. However, the driver from Bengaluru, Chetan Shivram, who won the Rally of Coimbatore and the K1000 in Bengaluru, suffered a major crash on the opening stage on Saturday. However, he managed to complete the three-staged on Sunday to protect his championship lead. Driving for Team Akshara, Shivram nursed his car intelligently to secure 10th place in SS9 but finished the final two stages of the rally valiantly in fifth place. His earlier wins and the points accumulated through the season allowed him to claim the title.

The INRC 2 category at the rally of Chikmaglur, Dr Bikku Babu/Milen George won the rally in their class ahead of Dean Mascarenhas/Shrupta Padivel and Suhem Kabeer/Jeeva Rathinam. INRC 3 saw Aditya Thakur/Virender Kashyap take the top spot on the podium with Fabid Ahmer/Sanath G and Jacob K.J/Murthy PVS alongside him on the podium in second and third respectively. The rally saw Suraj Thomas/Shob George win in the INRC 4 class as Vaibhav Marathe/ Arjun SSB finished second and Rakshith Iyer/Chandrashekhar finishing third.