Industry slowdown slumps Toyota’s domestic sales by 22% in April 2019

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the manufacturer of utility vehicles like the Fortuner and Innova Crysta, reported a 22% decline in its sales for the month of April 2019. The Japanese automaker reported a total domestic sales of 10,112 units. During the same month last year, Toyota's domestic sales stood at 13,037 units. The carmaker's exports for its Etios series clocked 1,301 units in April 2019. While during the April 2018, the exports for the same stood at 834 units. The automotive industry in India is currently witnessing a slowdown. And as a result of this, carmakers across the spectrum are observing a decline in their respective sales.

Commenting on the sales performance, N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The industry is currently experiencing a slowdown due to the uncertainty of upcoming general elections that looms over the market and this slow pace is expected to continue until the new government is formed. Consumer sentiments has currently dampened due to several factors like tight liquidity, high insurance, high costs. We hope the sales growth momentum to pick up in the upcoming months' post-election results are out.”

In other news, Toyota, under its newfound partnership with Suzuki, is soon going to launch an all-new premium hatchback in India. Named as the Glanza, this vehicle is essentially a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The only major difference, between the two, is limited to minor cosmetic changes like a new front grille and badge alterations. The two cars will share interior layout along with their feature list as well.

The Toyota Glanza will be powered by Baleno BS-6 spec, 1.2-litre, VVT petrol engine. This engine will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. While there could be a CVT gearbox on offer as well. The Glanza is going to launch in India in two variants. These will correspond to Baleno 'Zeta' and 'Alpha' trims. The prices of Toyota's all-new premium hatchback is expected to fall in-between the price range of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).