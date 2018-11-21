IndiGo aircraft get Michelin tyres for its entire fleet: Claims better fuel efficiency

French tyre maker, Michelin and India's low-cost airline, IndiGo has entered a long-term partnership to supply Michelin tyres for its Airbus and ATR fleet and claims that it will offer a better proposition for its passengers by changing to these environment-friendly Michelin Air tyres. Globally, Michelin is also a reputed tyre maker for cars and SUVs.

IndiGo started its airline service in August 2006 and now owns about 189 aeroplanes in the country. The Gurugram headquartered IndoGo currently operates in 48 domestic and 11 international destinations and is often referred to as affordable airline company. Aligned with this philosophy, IndiGo has been buying customer-friendly & fuel efficient A320 NEO family aircraft, for which Michelin also happens to be an OE tire supplier.

Frank Moreau, President of Michelin Aircraft Tyre, commented: “We have developed truly high-technology tires that are perfectly adapted to the needs of the airlines. This means that we not only combined a high level of safety in extreme conditions and guarantee a large number of landings, but also allow fuel efficiency and environment friendliness”.

Michelin AIR X radial tyre claims to reduce the overall operational costs through an increased number of aircraft and better fuel efficiency and is more resistant towards foreign object damage. The radial casing design on these tyres is designed to utilize fewer components and use less fuel leading to less CO2 emissions.

This new partnership between IndiGo & Michelin is poised to bring higher value to the Indian aviation market with enhanced safety and being more eco-friendly.