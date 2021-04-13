India’s top 5 selling cars are Maruti Suzuki: Swift, Baleno rule the grid

Maruti Suzuki Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire have been the top 5 selling vehicles for four years since 2017-18. Alongside, Maruti Suzuki models have captured all the 4 top-selling slots in the country for over a decade.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki today counted the fourth consecutive year of retailing India’s five top-selling cars. These include Swift at the number one position with over 1.72 lakh units, followed by Baleno with 1.63 lakh units. The tall boy WagonR grabbed the third position with 1.60 lakh units while Alto and Dzire finished fourth and fifth with 1.59 lakh units and 1.28 lakh units, respectively. These models contributed to almost 30% of the overall passenger vehicle sales in FY 2020-21.

Maruti Suzuki Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire have been the top 5 selling vehicles for four years since 2017-18. Alongside, Maruti Suzuki models have captured all the 4 top-selling slots in the country for over a decade. Seven of Maruti Suzuki models have been among the top 10 vehicles sold in FY 2020-21 with the Vitara Brezza with a 1.5L petrol engine as India’s best-selling compact SUV.

“We along with our partners and stakeholders focused on rebuilding customer confidence. Initiatives like Smart finance and Subscribe helped bring positivity to the market,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

“These efforts have helped us especially in the extraordinary times of the pandemic to build customer confidence. Delighted to share that despite increasing competition, the top 5 passenger vehicles sold in 2020-21 are from Maruti Suzuki. The sporty hatchback Swift has become the best-selling car of 2020-21, and our Baleno, WagonR, Alto and Dzire continue to excite customers. We are humbled by the support and affection of our customers. Maruti Suzuki’s wide product range has helped us keep ahead of over 90 competing automobile brands in the country.”

