India’s Second largest auto manufacturer, Hyundai Motor sells more than 45,000 cars in April 2018

In terms of overall sales, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) is the country's second largest automobile manufacturer and has been the only carmaker in India apart from Maruti to have its position unaffected or unchallenged over years. In addition, Hyundai has also established itself as a strong exporter of vehicles in India, including left-hand drive markets. For the month of April 2018, Hyundai registered domestic sales of 46,735 units and exports of 13,009 units with cumulative sales of 59,744 units for the month of April 2018.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Hyundai Elite i20 1.2 litre Petrol Comparison: New Swift is a revelation, but is it good enough to take on a class above it?

HMIL sales April 2017 April 2018 Growth (%)

Domestic 44,758 46,735 4.4

Exports 11,610 13,009 12.0

Cumulative 56,368 59,744 6.0

Over the course of the last financial year, Hyundai added two crucial products to their existing line up in the form of the 2018 Elite i20 and the new Verna. Almost instantly, Hyundai’s new offerings have become strong contenders in their respective segments. In the coming year, Hyundai will aim to build on this momentum as they launch a new small car positioned between the Eon and Grand i10, as well as the facelift Hyundai Creta. Hyundai currently has 493 dealers and more than 1,306 service points across India and operates an R&D facility in Hyderabad.

Globally, Hyundai Motors Limited forms an integral part of the Hyundai Motor Company’s export. India acts as an export hub to almost 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific.