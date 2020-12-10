India’s safest cars under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Tiago, Mahindra XUV300 and more

All the cars mentioned here are made-in-India and while certain variants of these cars cost upwards of Rs 10 lakh, the safety ratings given by Global NCAP are applicable on all trims.

A lot rides on safety these days. Manufacturers who never used to talk about safety in their cars are now vocal about the ratings on their vehicles. After all, for some, it is the USP of their products and of course, customer safety matters a lot too. Customers these days enquire about the safety rating of a product and I have personally observed this or heard from dealerships. Many even reject products that have a lower safety rating. In India, we closely follow the internet for all the happenings related to auto. This is clear with the immediate flood of questions auto journalists, as well as manufacturers, get on Twitter. So today, I have compiled a list of not only affordable but also the safest cars from carmakers in India. This list shouldn’t surprise you as it has four Tata cars.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago is one of the most affordable in its segment and yet the safest as well. Global NCAP, earlier this year, gave it a 4-star crash safety rating. The Tata Tiago also got a facelift this year and as fate will have it, this was the model that was crash tested. At the same time, it has got enough features to amuse the buyer. There is a lone 83hp/110Nm, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine on offer but customers have the choice of a 5-speed manual or AMT. Prices of the car are from Rs 4.7 lakh – 6.74 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor too got a 4-star crash safety rating. The mechanicals as well as engine is shared with the smaller Tiago. Tata has made the Tigor slightly longer than the Tiago and the boot size is bigger as well. Buy either one and you wouldn’t go wrong. Prices of the Tigor range from Rs 5.39 lakh – 7.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Altroz

The Altroz is a big hatchback and is one stylish entity. It has got full marks in crash safety from GNCAP – five stars. Customers get the option of a petrol and diesel engine with this hatchback. The petrol engine is similar to the one found in the Tiago/Tigor but only gets a 5-speed manual. The diesel in the meanwhile makes 90hp/200Nm from its 1.5-litre turbo diesel heart. Tata offers only a 5-speed manual transmission with this diesel engine. Prices of the Tata Altroz are from Rs 5.44 lakh – Rs 9.09 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Nexon

Like the Altroz, but much before it, the Tata Nexon is a 5-star rated car. It was the first compact SUV to get this accreditation as well. Tata Motors ensured that the Nexon is suitably kitted and gets all the right goodies including a sunroof and petrol/diesel engines with auto transmissions as well. The Tata Nexon has a 1.2-litre turbo petrol good for 120hp of power and 170Nm whereas the 1.5-litre diesel makes 110hp and 260Nm. Both engines are available with a 6-speed manual or AMT. Prices of the Nexon start from Rs 6.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has got a 4-star rating from GNCAP. It also got a facelift earlier this year and at the same time, also has a new petrol engine now. This 1.5-litre motor is good for 104hp of power and 138Nm. It can be ordered with a 5-speed manual or AMT. Maruti also adds a mild-hybrid system to the equation that equates to a good mileage on-road. Prices of the Brezza start from Rs 7.34 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV300

Perhaps Mahindra’s most ambitious project till date has got a fantastic 5-star safety rating and also the GNCP recommendation. Now that’s saying something. The car boasts front parking sensors and the like. However, the variants below Rs 10 lakh don’t have these features. Like Tata, Mahindra also offers petrol and diesel engines. The turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 110hp/200Nm whereas the 1.5-litre diesel produces 115hp/300Nm. Both the engines can be ordered with a 6-speed manual while the diesel also gets an AMT option. Prices begin from Rs 7.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

